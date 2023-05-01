Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Declines By 24.6%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,463,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 7,240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,105.3 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Performance

MMTOF stock remained flat at $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMTOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

