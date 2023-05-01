Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Decreases By 26.9%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 841,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mapfre Stock Performance

MPFRF stock remained flat at $1.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Mapfre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

