Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Decreases By 14.7%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 180.0 days.

Konecranes Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRF remained flat at $39.62 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $39.62.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

