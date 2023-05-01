Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Increases By 16.2%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kardex Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRDXF remained flat at $215.73 during midday trading on Monday. Kardex has a 52 week low of $139.88 and a 52 week high of $229.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.80.
About Kardex
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kardex (KRDXF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.