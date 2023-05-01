Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Grows By 14.6%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PDT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 136,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,372. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.