Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Grows By 18.5%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 953,600 shares. Currently, 61.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 253,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

