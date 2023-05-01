Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Grows By 18.5%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 953,600 shares. Currently, 61.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 253,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.
Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

