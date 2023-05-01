Short Interest in Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Declines By 20.8%

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,553,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 3,225,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 654.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Iveco Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Iveco Group Price Performance

IVCGF remained flat at $8.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22. Iveco Group has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

See Also

