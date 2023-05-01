Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Decreases By 14.0%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets
In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets
Ingles Markets Stock Performance
Shares of IMKTA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. 56,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.