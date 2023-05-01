Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Decreases By 14.0%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 377,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. 56,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,812. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

