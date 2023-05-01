Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rises By 8.4%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Henry Schein Price Performance
Henry Schein stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 930,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $109,932,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 360,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
