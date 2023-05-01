Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rises By 8.4%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 930,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after buying an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $109,932,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 360,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 322,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.