Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Increases By 18.2%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

HTIBP stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.