Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Decreases By 21.3%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 641.0 days.
Fraport Price Performance
OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $48.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. Fraport has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $55.01.
Fraport Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fraport (FPRUF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.