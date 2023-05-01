Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Declines By 8.0%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $0.77 on Monday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

(Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.