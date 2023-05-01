Short Interest in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW) Increases By 19.4%

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

FXCOW traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 31,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Financial Strategies Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Financial Strategies Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXCOW. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $991,000.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

