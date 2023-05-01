Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rises By 32.6%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fast Retailing Price Performance

Shares of FRCOY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

About Fast Retailing

(Get Rating)

See Also

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.