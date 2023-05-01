Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 18.9%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 17.8 %
OTCMKTS FOLGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,499. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
