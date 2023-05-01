Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 18.9%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 17.8 %

OTCMKTS FOLGF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,499. Falcon Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

