Short Interest in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Increases By 21.3%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 832,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:ECC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,591. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is -68.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 12.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

