Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Drops By 12.5%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.42) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.81) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.71.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.