Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Drops By 7.8%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,954,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 3,205,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,406.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th.

CyberAgent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAGF opened at $8.42 on Monday. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Featured Stories

