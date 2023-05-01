Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Declines By 8.6%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,431.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $63.82 during trading hours on Monday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $68.42.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

