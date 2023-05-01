Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expands By 18.9%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 103,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,191. Criteo has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRTO. DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.