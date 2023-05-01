Short Interest in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Increases By 11.9%

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

COST traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.47. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 544,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,327,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

