Short Interest in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Rises By 19.5%

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNTX stock remained flat at $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Context Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

