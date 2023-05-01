Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Drops By 24.1%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 143,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMSovereign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMSovereign Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.79. 55,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,252. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign ( NASDAQ:COMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($18.00) earnings per share for the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 1,117.82% and a negative return on equity of 448.29%. The company had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

