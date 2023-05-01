Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Declines By 14.4%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 72.1 days.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Up 1.9 %

CCORF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

