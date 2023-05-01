Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Rises By 20.1%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 647,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 235.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 974.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSIG stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,692. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $941.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.82 million. Research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Quant and Solutions segment. The Quant and Solutions segment involves leveraging data and technology in a computational, factor-based investment process across a range of asset classes and geographies, including Global, non-U.S., emerging markets, and managed volatility equities, as well as multi-asset products.

