Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Increases By 34.1%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BTA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.14. 36,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 49.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

