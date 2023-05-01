Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Increases By 34.1%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE BTA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.14. 36,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $12.40.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
