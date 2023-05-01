Short Interest in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Declines By 7.6%

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $74.52 on Monday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,761.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

