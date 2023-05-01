Short Interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Declines By 21.5%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

