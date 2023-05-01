Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Decreases By 7.9%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,301,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,575 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Shares of BSBR opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

