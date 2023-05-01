Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Grows By 19.0%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 9,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
AU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.49. 888,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $28.13.
AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
Read More
