Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Decreases By 7.7%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,905,480. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 225,045 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.