Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Expands By 19.6%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 1,780,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,920. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

