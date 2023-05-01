Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.54. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 61,524 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $631.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 22.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

