Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SHW opened at $237.54 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day moving average is $231.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

