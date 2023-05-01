Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Down 0.7 %

SHEL stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

