Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54.

Service Co. International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCI traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after buying an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,387,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

