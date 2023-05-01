Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.98. 243,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,949. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

