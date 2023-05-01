Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Decreases Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lessened its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,376,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $27.86. 2,325,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,353,791. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.