Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Acquires 439 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. 64,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $96.41.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

