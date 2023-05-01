Scotiabank Lowers StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.00

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SVAUF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

