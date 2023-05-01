Scotiabank Boosts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,350.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

FRFHF opened at $699.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $439.80 and a 52 week high of $702.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.81.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

