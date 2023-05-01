Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stake Raised by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 426,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International accounts for about 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $47,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Science Applications International by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.4 %

SAIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.50. 63,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,032. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

