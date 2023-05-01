Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

