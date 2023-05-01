Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.30

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 150139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after buying an additional 260,857 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.