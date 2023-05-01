SBA Communications Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.
SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SBAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.04. The stock had a trading volume of 941,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.17. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after buying an additional 169,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 67.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
