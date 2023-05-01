SBA Communications Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

SBA Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 59.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.04. The stock had a trading volume of 941,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.17. SBA Communications has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $356.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,443,000 after buying an additional 169,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 67.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 330,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,836,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.80.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.