Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,006.54

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $34.91 million and $5,006.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins and its circulating supply is 1,300,864,612 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

