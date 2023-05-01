Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.78

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 119788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $978.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,091.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 173,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,196,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

