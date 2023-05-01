Saltmarble (SML) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.40 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $145.40 million and $51,673.25 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00005358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, "Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation."

