Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.
Safehold Price Performance
Safehold stock opened at $27.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 12.61. The company has a market cap of $385.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Safehold has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 495.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Safehold
Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
