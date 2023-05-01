Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.30 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

R traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $79.16. 441,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Ryder System has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

